Open Menu

Citizens Can Submit Suggestions, Proposals On Peri-urban Plan Of Three Tehsils

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Citizens can submit suggestions, proposals on peri-urban plan of three tehsils

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Friday held a meeting about the new determination of urban limits and completing the Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Friday held a meeting about the new determination of urban limits and completing the Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone in the city.

According to RDA spokesman, the meeting was chaired by DG RDA.

In the meeting, the consultant of Mott Macdonald Pakistan Company gave a detailed presentation about the proposals of Peri-Urban Structure, he said adding, the meeting was informed about the new urban limits and restrictions in Peri-Urban Structure Plan.

The DG said that the citizens' objections and suggestions related to three tehsils, Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Kahota's Peri Urban plan would be appreciated.

The objections and suggestions could be submitted in the office of the Director, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo within next seven days so that these could be incorporated in the plan.

He said, Director MP&TE could also be contacted during office hours on 051- 5554043.

The proposed peri-urban structure plan of four tehsils of Rawalpindi, Gujjar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Kahota had been completed and uploaded on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk, he added.

The Chief Planner RDA Jamshaid Aftab, Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering RDA, Muhammad Tahir Meo, Director Land RDA Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Deputy Director Planning Samiullah Niazi, Department of Agriculture, Mott McDonald Pakistan Company team along with other officers participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Company Traffic Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kallar Syedan Taxila

Recent Stories

Sweden's Malmo to Host Eurovision 2024 - Broadcast ..

Sweden's Malmo to Host Eurovision 2024 - Broadcasting Union

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

4 minutes ago
 'Delay in issuance of quarantine certificates puts ..

'Delay in issuance of quarantine certificates puts export of mangoes in jeopardy ..

17 minutes ago
 PDMA going on for recovery of missing mountaineer

PDMA going on for recovery of missing mountaineer

11 minutes ago
 Moldovan Parliament Votes for Withdrawal From IPA ..

Moldovan Parliament Votes for Withdrawal From IPA CIS in First Reading - Speaker

11 minutes ago
 McCarthy Opting Not to Endorse Trump Amid Concerns ..

McCarthy Opting Not to Endorse Trump Amid Concerns About Republican Unity, Races ..

11 minutes ago
Babar Azam, others players likely to miss Haris Ra ..

Babar Azam, others players likely to miss Haris Rauf’s reception tonight

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Afghanistan posses huge potential of bil ..

Pakistan, Afghanistan posses huge potential of bilateral trade: KP Minister

11 minutes ago
 Three-day training for DROs, ROs concluded

Three-day training for DROs, ROs concluded

11 minutes ago
 Rain emergency arrangements reviewed in District E ..

Rain emergency arrangements reviewed in District East

6 minutes ago
 Court confirms Asad Qaiser's bail

Court confirms Asad Qaiser's bail

6 minutes ago
 US jobs data fails to give equities a boost

US jobs data fails to give equities a boost

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan