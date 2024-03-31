Open Menu

Citizens Can Use ‘Text To CPO’ Service To Send Direct Message To CPO

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Citizens can use ‘Text to CPO’ service to send direct message to CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The citizens can use ‘Text to CPO’ service to send a direct message to City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, said a police spokesman.

He informed that CPO, Syed Khalid Hamdani taking an initiative had launched ‘Text to CPO’ service to facilitate the citizens and improve service delivery.

Through this service, the citizens could send a direct message to CPO on cell number 0300-4911720, he added.

According to a police spokesman, during last six months, a total of 1560 complaints were received from the citizens.

More than 99 percent of the complaints of the citizens were resolved, he said adding, in this regard, 103 cases were registered while 14 complaints were being processed.

A complainant can whatsapp/text messages regarding abuse of civic authority, corruption/bribery, police violence, misbehavior, poor investigation, delay in FIR or any other complaint related to police.

Action on merit would be ensured on the complaint, as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab and best service delivery was being ensured for the citizens, he added.

