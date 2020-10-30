Citizens celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated here on Friday with religious zeal and devotion as tens of thousands of the people took to the streets in dozens of rallies to mark the day. The city was illuminated with colourful lights, decorated with flags and buntings and replicas imitating 'Masjid-e-Nabvi'. Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro raised the flag at the beginning of one of the largest rallies early in the morning in Latifabad Unit 8. According to the police spokesman, 42 rallies were taken out on the 12th Rabiul Awal. The larger rallies converged at Tilak incline from where they moved towards the Station Road, Kohenoor chowk and other areas. Anjuman-e-Fidayeen Pakistan's large rally, also featuring a band of children and an artificial big cannon, started from the Tilak Incline. More than half a dozen small and big rallies merged in that rally, all passing through different areas of the city reciting 'Naats' on the loudspeakers. After rallies, a conference was held at Kohenoor chowk. Another rally was led by JUP-Noorani's leader Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair began from Ahmed Raza chowk in Heerabad at around 2 pm while dozens of other rallies joined the JUP's rally which culminated at Meelad-e-Mustafa chowk where a conference was held. Anjuman-e-Fidayeen-e-Rasool (PBUH) also took out a rally from Latifabad unit 8, starting around 10 am in the morning.

The MQM-P's MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, among other, known religious figures, addressed the rally. Speaking on the occasion, the DC congratulated the whole world saying the day was the most sacred day when beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) came to the world.

The rally later passed through different areas of Latifabad and City taluka before culminating at the starting point. Another rally of Eid Miladun Nabi, organized by Dawat-e-Islami, started from Effandi Town. Pakistan Sunni Tehreek's rally emanated from Pathan colony after Zuhar Namaz. The Sakhi Abdul Wahab Shah Jeelani Trust's rally began from the shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Abdul Wahab Shah Jeelani near Qadam Gah Moula Ali (AS).

The Muhammadi Masjid Bohri Jamaat Khana also organized a rally. The people set up stalls of water and free meals along the way. The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and some other government offices also organized events in connection with the sacred day. The police spokesman informed that Mehfil-e-Naat were organized at dozens of places including 5 big congregations which took place at Bagh-e-Mustafa ground, Allama Iqbal ground, Puqqa Qila ground, Hussaini chowk Paretabad and Town Hall Tandojam.

According to the spokesman, around 2,000 policemen were deployed for security of the rallies while another 1,000 policemen were deployed at various different locations.