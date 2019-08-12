Citizens celebrate Eid Ul Azha with religious fervor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, Aug 12(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) ::Citizens celebrated Eid ul Azha here Monday with religious fervor and enthusiasm to commemorate sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The religious leaders highlighted the importance of Eid ul Azha and sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The Eid prayers were offered in the mosques in and around the city and special prayers were also offered for progress, prosperity and peace of the Muslim ummah and the country.

The families with their children thronged to the recreational spots and were enjoying the day after slaughtering their sacrificial animals.

To avoid any untoward incident, with the assistance of district government, the law enforcement agencies had ensured fool proof security arrangements.

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and Cantonment board Sargodha (CBS) were also working for timely disposal of animal remains to keep the city clean.