Citizens celebrate Eidul Azha in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the people of Hyderabad celebrated Eidul Azha here on Monday by sacrificing animals after the Namaz of Eid.

The Eid namaz was offered at more than 1,200 mosques, Eidgahs, and Imambargahs in Hyderabad, while the district police deployed over 1,700 cops for the security of the Eid congregations.

The large congregations took place at around 115 Eidgahs, mosques, and imambargahs, with the largest of all congregations organized at Eidgah behind Rani Bagh in Qasimabad.

The police spokesman, Awais Rajput, informed that DSPs and SHOs were deployed at 23 important places to head the security arrangements.

According to him, the deployment was ensured at every single place of worship for the Eid congregations.

He said that the police were also deployed at the recreational places in addition to the sacrificial animal markets.

The spokesman said police pickets were set up near the animal markets to provide security to the traders as well as to the buyers of animals.

Meanwhile, the staff of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and the contractor of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) remained engaged in disposing of the animal offals throughout the day.

The two organizations also provided contact numbers for the citizens to lodge their complaints pertaining to the disposal.