Citizens celebrated brave military heroes' successful operation Bunyan ul Marsoos against India

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Celebrations are sweeping across Pakistan after Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos successfully targeted Indian military installations, securing a crucial ceasefire, with people rejoicing, beating drums and sharing sweets while Sikh and AJK communities pay heartfelt tributes to the armed forces on social media.

Nationwide cheers erupted as citizens from AJK to Islamabad celebrated the successful operation against India, saluting the bravery and sacrifices of the military heroes who played a pivotal role in achieving this monumental victory, marking a historic moment of unity and pride for the nation, said a report aired by ptv news channel.

The report added that citizens took to social media platforms to pay heartfelt tributes to the armed forces and government, while streets were filled with jubilant crowds celebrating the victory, showcasing overwhelming public enthusiasm and national pride.

Government officials lauded the armed forces' bravery, saying their professionalism and strategic prowess earned the nation's admiration.

"Today, we celebrate the unwavering dedication of our military," a senior official remarked, as sweets were distributed among the gathering to commemorate the successful operation.

"We have never seen such enthusiasm in the city, People are buying flags, banners and sweets to celebrate the victory. business has been booming since the news broke out," said a local shopkeeper, beaming with joy.

"The online reaction is a mix of humor and patriotism, with memes and hashtags going viral.

While some are poking fun at the situation others are showcasing national pride. As an IT expert, I have seen how quickly online trends can spread and shape public discourse," said a renowned IT professional.

People in Lahore also poured onto the streets, distributing sweets and raising slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army. Celebrations were seen everywhere.

"We stand united with the people of Pakistan and our brave armed forces. This victory is a testament to their strength and resilience," said a citizen from the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In Punjab and Quetta, people also distributed sweets and celebrated the Pakistan Army’s success.

They paid tribute to the army for the success of Operation Bunyan Marsoos against India, stating that Pakistan is a peace-loving nation, but responded strongly to Indian aggression, forcing India to declare a ceasefire.

With Pakistani flags held high, crowds erupted in chants of "Long Live Pak Army" as they showered soldiers with flowers and garlands, while bouquets were presented to the troops stationed on tanks, showcasing overwhelming admiration and gratitude.

A local Sikh leader also praised Pakistan's military, saying, "The bravery and strategic prowess of Pakistan's armed forces are truly commendable.

We appreciate their efforts in safeguarding the nation's interests." This sentiment was echoed by some members of the Sikh community, who expressed admiration for Pakistan's achievements.