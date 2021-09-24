Citizens complain about non-availability of civic facilities, drug peddling in Keamari

On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister Arbab Lutfullah held an open court in Keamari district on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister Arbab Lutfullah held an open court in Keamari district on Thursday.

The citizens lodged a number of complaints against the unavailability of civic facilities and drug peddling in the district.

Arbab Lutfullah issued necessary directives to the officers of the concerned departments to resolve the grievances of residents of Keamari.