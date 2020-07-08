Citizens complain against charging of fee on birth, death certificates

Citizens have complained against collection of fee for Birth and Death Certificates by Secretary Union Councils and Municipal Corporation staffers despite Punjab government clear directions on it

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Citizens have complained against collection of fee for Birth and Death Certificates by Secretary Union Councils and Municipal Corporation staffers despite Punjab government clear directions on it.

They said that the govt does not charge any fee on birth and death certificates issuance , but unfortunately UC Secretaries and Corporation staffers are looting citizens.

They appealed officials concerned to take stern action against all those who were involved in this illegal practice.