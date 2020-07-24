Citizens complain of high prices of vegetables, spice ahead of Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Citizens complained of high prices of vegetables and spices ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in city and its suburban areas.

They urged upon district administration to make price magistrate committes more effective to check the price hike.

The citizens namely Ali Sibtain, Tajamal-ul- Hussain, Akhtar Shah and others taking to APP said that rates of vegetables have gone up from Rs 20 to 50 adding that potatoes are being sold at Rs 90-100 per kg these days as compared to Rs 40-50 a few days back in the market.

Similarly, tomatoes are available at Rs 100-120 per kg which were Rs 50-60 per kg a few days back, they said and added that process garlic onion, ginger etc are also sky rocketing now.

They appealed dist admin to take stern action against profiteers otherwise these commodities will go out of reach of commoners on Eid.

Cost of spices have also risen too much ahead of Eid, they deplored.