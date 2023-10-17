Citizens complain of unabated profiteering in Burewala

Despite the big reduction in the prices of petroleum products, the rates of the essential items could not be reduced, citizens complained on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Despite the big reduction in the prices of petroleum products, the rates of the essential items could not be reduced, citizens complained on Tuesday.

Talking to APP here, locals including Akhtar, Allah Dita,Fayyaz Munsab, M. Hussain, and others said that all the items of daily use were being sold at the old prices, and they could not take a sigh of relief despite petroleum price reduction.

They informed that the government cut down the price of petrol by Rs40 and the price of diesel by Rs15 but even then all essential commodities in the market including sugar, pulses, edible oil, soap, rice, milk, fruits, vegetables, eggs and other food items have been unchanged.

Now after this recent big reduction, there is no relief for the people due to the lack of reduction in the price of anything, they complained. They demanded authorities to immediately take notice and extend the relief to the public in this connection.

