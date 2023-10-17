Open Menu

Citizens Complain Of Unabated profiteering In Burewala

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Citizens complain of unabated profiteering in Burewala

Despite the big reduction in the prices of petroleum products, the rates of the essential items could not be reduced, citizens complained on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Despite the big reduction in the prices of petroleum products, the rates of the essential items could not be reduced, citizens complained on Tuesday.

Talking to APP here, locals including Akhtar, Allah Dita,Fayyaz Munsab, M. Hussain, and others said that all the items of daily use were being sold at the old prices,  and they could not take a sigh of relief despite petroleum price reduction. 

They informed that the government cut down the price of petrol by Rs40 and the price of diesel by Rs15  but even then all essential commodities in the market including sugar, pulses, edible oil, soap, rice, milk, fruits, vegetables, eggs and other food items have been unchanged.

 

Now after this recent big reduction, there is no relief for the people due to the lack of reduction in the price of anything, they complained.  They demanded authorities to immediately take notice and extend the relief to the public in this connection.

APP/asj/mjk

Related Topics

Petrol Oil Price Market All Government

Recent Stories

NPB working on introducing citizen’s centric pol ..

NPB working on introducing citizen’s centric police reforms: Ehsan

19 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to reduce transport fares: Prov ..

Govt taking steps to reduce transport fares: Provincial Transport Minister Ibra ..

19 minutes ago
 PIMS continues receiving dengue patients

PIMS continues receiving dengue patients

19 minutes ago
 Candlelight vigil held for martyrs of Karsaaz inci ..

Candlelight vigil held for martyrs of Karsaaz incident

19 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Puti ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Putin discuss ways to enhance bila ..

19 minutes ago
 PCB lodges another complaint with ICC over no visa ..

PCB lodges another complaint with ICC over no visas to fans

18 minutes ago
GB CM seeks closer ties with Azerbaijan

GB CM seeks closer ties with Azerbaijan

31 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi asses ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi assesses revised transport fares at ..

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan voices disappointment over UNSC's failure ..

Pakistan voices disappointment over UNSC's failure to adopt Russia's draft for G ..

33 minutes ago
 Irrigation minister directs retrieval of vehicles, ..

Irrigation minister directs retrieval of vehicles, removal of encroachment

32 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives Ambassador of Belgium and Pak ..

Fujairah CP receives Ambassador of Belgium and Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 Ombudsman solves woman's pension grievance in Abbo ..

Ombudsman solves woman's pension grievance in Abbottabad

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan