UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens Complaint About Karachi Issues Related To Provincial And District Governments: Asad Umar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 08:58 PM

Citizens complaint about Karachi issues related to provincial and district governments: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Tuesday said the federal government for the first time in the country's history, was taking the responsibility to execute five mega projects worth Rs 700 billion out of total Rs 1100 billion Karachi Package announced by the Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Tuesday said the federal government for the first time in the country's history, was taking the responsibility to execute five mega projects worth Rs 700 billion out of total Rs 1100 billion Karachi Package announced by the Prime Minister. He said that the citizens of Karachi were complaining about the projects under the domains of provincial and district governments only.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, the minister said that bidding were called for commencement of work on mega projects of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and Freight Corridor besides making time frame next week to launch Green Line Bus project in accordance with international standard and specification, between July and September next year.

He told that the KCR was a long awaited project which would be completed at the approximate cost of Rs 300 billion in three years by the Railway on the orders of the Supreme Court.

To a question, Asad Umar said that coordinated strategy was required to address sewerage and flooding issues which involved mass level shifting of population, for which the feral government held marathon meetings with the provincial government. Public complaints were related to civic issues of Karachi city, which come under the domains of provincial and district governments, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Prime Minister Supreme Court Asad Umar Marathon July September Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UK, US Sign Post-Brexit Aviation Agreement to Ensu ..

1 minute ago

India, Kazakhstan Discuss Cooperation During 7th R ..

1 minute ago

Over 51% of Residents of Catalonia in Favor of Reg ..

1 minute ago

US Condemns Attack by Tigray People's Liberation F ..

1 minute ago

SEC amends decision on Sharjah Parents Council

14 minutes ago

First snowfall of winter season starts in KP; disr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.