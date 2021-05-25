UrduPoint.com
Citizens Concern Over Increased Rates Of Wheat Grinding

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:18 PM

Citizens expressed concern over increased rates of wheat grinding per 40 kgs and demanded of the authority concerned to stop exploitation of poor people at hands of crushing mills owners

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Citizens expressed concern over increased rates of wheat grinding per 40 kgs and demanded of the authority concerned to stop exploitation of poor people at hands of crushing mills owners.

Sohail, Adnan, Mujahid, Qayyum, Mohsin, Zafar and others told APP Tuesday that mill owners charged Rs. 80 per 40 kgs for wheat grinding, but they cut away two kgs wheat additionally during the process from customers.

They said two kgs wheat cost Rs. 90 and it got no justification to cut off some of wheat quantity by the grinding owners.

They said poor people barely collect wheat in year-long effort. But, wheat grinders took undue benefits of their struggle and deprived them of two kgs wheat in one-go, in addition to taking cost for grinding wheat.

According to them, flour quantity had been used to reduce by default during crushing process made through old model of 'stone crushing' in past. Now, crushing was made by electric machines which didn't let dwindle wheat's quantity, rather flour came out from the machine wholesome and not even fraction of it went into wastage.

It was demanded of CM Punjab to fix wheat crushing rate just like wheat procurement drive held across the province to let them saved from exploitation at hands of wheat crushing owners.

