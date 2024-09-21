Citizens Concerned Over Rising Street Crime In Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Multan experienced an upsurge in street crime as a number of robberies and thefts were reported across different police station limits.
In the jurisdiction of Chahlic police station, four outlaws robbed Sarfraz of cash and a mobile phone. Similarly, in the area of Thana Shah Shams police, unidentified accused snatched a mobile phone from Faheem. Another robbery occurred in Gulgasht police station limits, where Sajad was held at gunpoint and forced to hand over Rs 62,000.
In BZ police limits, three accused took away valuables worth Rs 160,000, while two criminals snatched mobile phones and cash from Waqas in the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station. Amjad was deprived of his cash and motorcycle in the area of Budhla Sant police station, and three culprits looted cash and a mobile phone from Irfan in Qutab Pur police limits.
In New Multan police jurisdiction, an unknown suspect robbed a citizen of his mobile phone and cash, and another incident was reported in Delhi Gate police limits, where Umar was robbed of cash. In Shah Rukn-e-Alam police limits, unknown assailants snatched a mobile phone from Ijaz. Expressing their concerns, citizens Aasim Amjid, Talal Jandran and Liaqat Ali called for increased security and swift action against perpetrators to ensure safety on the streets of Multan.
When contacted, a police spokesperson said that operations against those involved in crime continued in the city
and claimed to have arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district.
