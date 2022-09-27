UrduPoint.com

Citizens Concerned Over Shortage Of Teachers At A Govt School

Published September 27, 2022

Citizens concerned over shortage of teachers at a govt school

The locals of village Luddan had expressed concern over shortage of teachers at Government Elementary School Ghazi Khana as only one teacher was imparting education to 190 students of different classes in the school

The Punjab government constructed magnificent buildings worth millions of rupees, however there was only one teacher available for 190 students, said locals namely Nasir, Sadiq, Babar, Tanvir, Aamir, Shoaib and Kashan.

When contacted the Chief Executive Officer Education Chaudhary Aslam, he stated that he did not know about the strength of teachers in the school. He however instructed DO education to present a report in this regard.

He also assured that he would take action and address the issue after receiving the report.

