UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens Condemn Violation Of Law On The Premises Of Mazar E Quaid

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 12:53 PM

Citizens condemn violation of law on the premises of Mazar e Quaid

People from all walks of life here on Monday took strong exception to the absolute disregard for sanctity of the Mazar e Quaid e Azam reflected by PML (N) activist, Mohammad Safdar previous evening

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :People from all walks of life here on Monday took strong exception to the absolute disregard for sanctity of the Mazar e Quaid e Azam reflected by PML (N) activist, Mohammad Safdar previous evening.

They also regretted absolute indifference of senior leaders of the party including its Vice President present on the occasion but making no effort to control a person who seemed to had considered a sacred site as his private property.

Highlighting that it set a bad precedence as not only law of land was violated but sanctity of the mausoleum was also compromised, citizens expressed their astonishment as how and why those claiming to be better positioned to the lead the masses could little realize the importance of the Mazar e Quaid, a place where "Father of Nation" is buried.

"Raising slogans and polluting the ambiance that demands respect does not suit those claiming to be the champions of the democracy," said Dr. Ahsan Ahmad a teacher associated with a private university.

Democracy, he said demands absolute rule of law and respect of the same with equal acceptance of the rights of every citizen, said the man teaching political science and international law for past several years.

David D'Souza, an accountant by profession expressed his inability to understand as why some of the apparently most committed politicians could not stop a man turning almost berserk and behaving like a lunatic.

"Were they scared of his status being son in law of their party boss if so then where is democracy - there simply exists no concept of democracy within their own party," said the senior citizen adding with deep regret that almost similar is the practice in some of the other political parties claiming to have made tremendous sacrifices for the cause of democracy.

Taiyab Rajab Ali, running a shop in Jodia Bazaar said politicians along with other sections of the society are yet to learn that rights and responsibilities go hand in hand and that no one is above the law.

Related Topics

Quaid E Azam Democracy Man Same Lead SITE All From

Recent Stories

Man commits suicide in Waziristan

2 minutes ago

Top Australian horse trainer faces trial for cheat ..

2 minutes ago

Bolivia 'has recovered democracy', says Arce as ex ..

2 minutes ago

Jammu Muslims stand for restoration of Article 370 ..

2 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

8 minutes ago

France May Enshrine Supremacy of Law Over Religion ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.