Citizens Continue To Suffer From Six To Eight Hours Load-shedding

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 26, 2023 | 12:29 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2022) The prolonged power outage due to electricity shortfall turned the lives of the citizens miserable across the country, the latest reports said.

There is a shortfall of 6,300 megawatts, resulting in six to eight hours load-shedfing across the country.

A local private tv reported that the total demand for electricity was 26,900 megawatts while the overall electricity generation was short at 20,600 megawatts.

The nation grid, the sources said, was currently generating a modest 7,900 megawatts of electricity, independent power producers (IPPs) are contributing an additional 7,700 megawatts while nuclear power plants are producing 3,130 megawatts.

The reports said that the government thermal power plants are producing a meager 520 megawatts, failing to meet the soaring energy demand.

Wind power plants are contributing 1,115 megawatts, while solar plants are generating only 100 megawatts.

The Renewable energy sources, although commendable in their efforts, are currently unable to bridge the substantial gap in power supply.

The power division confirmed that the citizens are experiencing prolonged load shedding for a duration of 6 to 8 hours.

