Open Menu

Citizens Cooperation Essential To Make Country Load Shedding Free: Secretary Langrial

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Citizens cooperation essential to make country load shedding free: Secretary Langrial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Federal Secretary for Power Division, Rashid Mahmood Langrial Friday said that government was working on an action plan to improve the energy supply to make the country free of load shedding and urged citizens' cooperation which was essential during nationwide drive against power theft.

In an exclusive talk with ptv news channel, he hailed the citizen of Mardan city which was recently declared as a load shedding free city with the huge cooperation of citizens, adding, the "Zero-Theft, Zero-Load-shedding" initiative in Mardan was a model for other cities and region which had showcased the positive impact of targeted measures to combat power theft and ensure a reliable electricity supply.

The Secretary Power Division further mentioned that Mardan city had earned the status of a load-shedding-free city, adding, he praised the efforts of the police and PESCO officials in the campaign against electricity theft.

The city, which faced significant power theft challenges, has successfully curbed power theft by 100 percent, he added.

Replying a question, he emphasizes that eliminating power theft is crucial for ending load-shedding across the country, adding, the Ministry had established a central control room in the Power Division to monitor the ongoing campaign against power theft.

To another question, he replied that because of the electricity thieve practices in past and those who refuse to pay bills, others have to pay higher bills, adding, until this is stopped, electricity prices will not come down.

He once again appealed to the citizens of any city to immediately share information with the FIA team and inform them about persons involved in electricity theft.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Police Electricity Rashid Mardan Federal Investigation Agency Government Share PESCO PTV

Recent Stories

5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with In ..

5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with Infinix ZERO 30 5G

12 minutes ago
 vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence ..

Vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage lat ..

DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within eme ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action ..

COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action at Arctic Circle Assembly

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowle ..

Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowledge on housing projects

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia

1 hour ago
ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during G ..

ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &qu ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &quot;Union Fortress 9&quot; mili ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Paki ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2 ..

COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2023' exercise

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash beco ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash becomes top trend on social media

3 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in W ..

Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Waziristan encounters

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan