Citizens cooperation essential to make country load shedding free: Secretary Langrial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Federal Secretary for Power Division, Rashid Mahmood Langrial Friday said that government was working on an action plan to improve the energy supply to make the country free of load shedding and urged citizens' cooperation which was essential during nationwide drive against power theft.

In an exclusive talk with ptv news channel, he hailed the citizen of Mardan city which was recently declared as a load shedding free city with the huge cooperation of citizens, adding, the "Zero-Theft, Zero-Load-shedding" initiative in Mardan was a model for other cities and region which had showcased the positive impact of targeted measures to combat power theft and ensure a reliable electricity supply.

The Secretary Power Division further mentioned that Mardan city had earned the status of a load-shedding-free city, adding, he praised the efforts of the police and PESCO officials in the campaign against electricity theft.

The city, which faced significant power theft challenges, has successfully curbed power theft by 100 percent, he added.

Replying a question, he emphasizes that eliminating power theft is crucial for ending load-shedding across the country, adding, the Ministry had established a central control room in the Power Division to monitor the ongoing campaign against power theft.

To another question, he replied that because of the electricity thieve practices in past and those who refuse to pay bills, others have to pay higher bills, adding, until this is stopped, electricity prices will not come down.

He once again appealed to the citizens of any city to immediately share information with the FIA team and inform them about persons involved in electricity theft.