UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens' Cooperation Necessary To Stop Corona Spread: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Citizens' cooperation necessary to stop corona spread: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said citizens' cooperation is utmost necessary to stop the spread of corona in the province.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that an increase in corona patients had been witnessed during the first two weeks of October.

He said the people should avoid visiting congested places besides following corona SOPs.

He said that 122 new corona cases had been surfaced during the last 24 hours in Punjab whereas six corona affectees had died during the last 24 hours.

He said that 96,972 patients had so far been recovered from the Covid-19 virus while the number of active cases in corona was 1772.

" As many as11072 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and overall 1,396,005 tests have so far been conducted whereas 2,270 patients have died due to the corona pandemic."

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Died October From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Finance Ministry launches Phase II of Accrual Acco ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC data affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to oil pro ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Customs wins 7 Ideas America Awards 2020

25 minutes ago

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

42 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

50 minutes ago

UNHCR Urges Governments to Continue Processing Asy ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.