Citizens decry over absence of parking area outside excise office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ):The absence of parking area outside Excise and Taxation office has aggravated the problems of commuters besides hampering the pedestrian movement.

The East service road of sector H-9 has become a difficult avenue in the city to commute, while absence of traffic police in rush hours has also increased public difficulties.

A number of government departments including, Higher Education Commission (HEC), a public library, Boys College, and bank and plants' nurseries were located on that road, but a large number of vehicles parked alongside the road and green belts make around two kilometers area a messy place to pass by.

Arsalan haider a commuter to the road, said that traffic up to the HEC moved at snail pace almost all day long, adding that in the break time, around 2pm, the situation becomes worst and it takes half an hour to commute and pass the nearby traffic signal.

He said that majority of these vehicles and motorcycles parked from metro station bridge to HEC are here for excise and taxation office and it's a daily routine.

Hasnain Ali, a student, said that he had to visit the public library and had hired a cab to reach there but 20 minutes were wasted reaching here from the signal to taking u-turn and reaching the destination.

"I pay extra charges to cab for this waste of time, while there is no traffic warden here to keep the traffic in flow," he added.

Umer khan, a visitor at ETO office, said that he took 3 turns from the signal to HEC U-Turn to search a parking place but failed and parked his vehicle on the green belt.

He said that there was safety concerns while parking the vehicle on road or green belt so he preferred parking his vehicle near the office.

"Traffic problems on this road had become a routine matter but authorities were paying no attention to address the same," he complained.

A spokesperson of Islamabad Traffic Police said that the single road could not cater for the traffic rush of the ETO office visitors, which had no parking.

He said that though a warden was deployed there but it was not sufficient in rush hours, adding that more wardens will be deployed in future to keep the traffic in flow.