UrduPoint.com

Citizens Demand Action Against Beggars

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Citizens demand action against beggars

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Citizens of Sargodha on Wednesday demanded the Social Welfare Department and Child Protection Welfare Bureau to take action against beggars whose number was increasing in the city.

Talking to media here, people said an increasing trend of beggars became a security threat.

They captured roads, parks, markets, traffic signals and other public places and creating problems and hurdles for commuters.

Meanwhile, a police said that the department took strict action against beggars involved in criminal activities.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Sargodha Criminals Market Media

Recent Stories

PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: San ..

PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: Sanaullah

39 minutes ago
 Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraterna ..

Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraternal consultative meeting

1 hour ago
 Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

2 hours ago
 KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.