Citizens demand action against beggars

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Citizens of Sargodha on Wednesday demanded the Social Welfare Department and Child Protection Welfare Bureau to take action against beggars whose number was increasing in the city.

Talking to media here, people said an increasing trend of beggars became a security threat.

They captured roads, parks, markets, traffic signals and other public places and creating problems and hurdles for commuters.

Meanwhile, a police said that the department took strict action against beggars involved in criminal activities.