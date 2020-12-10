UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens Demand Check On Firework Material Sale

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Citizens demand check on firework material sale

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Citizens demanded authorities concerned stopping of firework material sale in violation of government ban in Mazhar market of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, suburban town of Muzafdargarh.

They appealed authorities concerned to pay attention to the violation to avoid any untoward incident.

Citizens including Adnan, Bilal, Shaukat and Javid Jaffery told APP that as the evening descends, loud bang of firework material frightens patients and kids alike.

They informed that several incidents of house on fire by firework material had occurred in the area due to the violation, adding that local police and administration were keeping mum on it.

They urged upon DC Amjad Suhaib and DPO Hassan Iqbal to take notice of the situation to get implemented Punjab government ban on sale of firework material.

Related Topics

Fire Police Martyrs Shaheed Government Of Punjab Sale Market Government

Recent Stories

Doctors' poor response to calls endangering patien ..

5 minutes ago

Opp parties' resignations from assemblies won't da ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Novatek Says Signed Deal With Siemens Ene ..

5 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

5 minutes ago

Misuse of power not to be tolerated, RPO warns off ..

8 minutes ago

ADNOC, ExxonMobil sign agreement to collaborate on ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.