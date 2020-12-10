Citizens demand check on firework material sale

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Citizens demanded authorities concerned stopping of firework material sale in violation of government ban in Mazhar market of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, suburban town of Muzafdargarh.

They appealed authorities concerned to pay attention to the violation to avoid any untoward incident.

Citizens including Adnan, Bilal, Shaukat and Javid Jaffery told APP that as the evening descends, loud bang of firework material frightens patients and kids alike.

They informed that several incidents of house on fire by firework material had occurred in the area due to the violation, adding that local police and administration were keeping mum on it.

They urged upon DC Amjad Suhaib and DPO Hassan Iqbal to take notice of the situation to get implemented Punjab government ban on sale of firework material.