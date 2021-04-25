Citizens demand clean drinking water

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The residents of the city have urged the concerned authorities to ensure provision of clean drinking water as most of the localities were getting polluted water constantly.

People living in College Road, Arya Mohallah, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Nadeem Colony, Dhoke Elahi Bukush and few other localities complained that they were getting polluted water which was badly affecting their health.

A resident of Nadeem of Colony Arshad Malik said they water supplied in their area was polluted, adding, "we have to fetch clean drinking water from far flung areas".

A household woman Asma from Dhoke Elahi Bukush expressed her deep concern that most of the budget was consumed on provision of water which was not only polluted but also not useable for washing purposes.

Another complainant Naeem Qurashi from Arya Mohallah said due to the provision of muddy and polluted water they had to purchase mineral water which is very costly, he remarked.

The main cause of polluted water in the twin cities is the outdated sewerage system, and many areas have no sewerage facilities, he added.

A physician Dr. Asad Kamran who also lived at Dhoke Khaba said, "Consuming contaminated water may result in stomach ailments like diarrhoea and vomiting etc." A weak digestive system could also lead to deficiency in the immune system, and might also case hepatitis A and B, as well as skin disease, he added.

On the other hand, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has claimed that millions of rupees are being spent for the provision of clean drinking water and old pipelines are being replaced with the new ones to address the public issue.

Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Tariq Mehmood told APP that there would be no water shortage in summer season.

He said WASA had taken special measures for provision of water supply without interruption to its consumers.