UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens Demand Dist Admin To Launch Campaign Against Plethora Of Stray Dogs

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Citizens demand dist admin to launch campaign against plethora of stray dogs

Citizens demanded of district government to order DHA and Metropolitan Corportion(MC) for launching drive against stray dogs which are roaming about in abundance in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Citizens demanded of district government to order DHA and Metropolitan Corportion(MC) for launching drive against stray dogs which are roaming about in abundance in the city.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, citizens Riaz Khan, Jamil Rizwani, Qaisar Khan, Faheem Somroo, Tariq Malik, Abdul Qadir Shah, M. Ramzan and others said that they stray dogs could be seen in every corner in the city which poses threat to lives.

They complained that they brought the issue in notice of District Health Authority but the officials referred them to Multan Metroploitian Corporation whereas it laid the responsibility of killing dogs on health deptt.

" We are being pushed and pulled between the DHA and MC in this context. No one listens to us, " they regretted.

Stray dogs are letting loose everywhere in the city, but none is paying heed to this serious issue, the citizen said adding the DC Ali Shahzad should take prompt action for launching the drive against the dogs.

When contacted an official of DHA wishing not to be named told APP that actually it is responsiblity of both health department and Municipal Corporation and added that a combined meeting of CEO DHA, Dr Shoaib Gurmani, Corporation chief, Chaudhary Shafiq and DHO (PS), Dr M. Ali Mehdi should be convened by Deputy Commissioner for action plan on killing stray dogs.

The official informed that almost 40 Baildars were working in DHA and about 30 in Metroplotan corporation adding that teams headed by inspector should be constituted which are supposed to visit different areas of the city to kill these dogs.

In rural areas, sanitary inspectors and sanitary patrols stationed at BHUs are responsible for this purpose, the official said and added that a third party verification should be carried out to monitoring the drive against stray dogs.

Related Topics

Multan Visit Government

Recent Stories

Minal Khan and Ahsan Ikram stun fans on social med ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates forges partnership with Indonesia to supp ..

14 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 1,316 reco ..

29 minutes ago

China prepares to launch rocket carrying space sta ..

56 seconds ago

Taiwan reports 275 COVID-19 cases, introduces Leve ..

57 seconds ago

15 outlaws arrested In Sargodha

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.