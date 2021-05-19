Citizens demand dist admin to launch campaign against plethora of stray dogs

Citizens demanded of district government to order DHA and Metropolitan Corportion(MC) for launching drive against stray dogs which are roaming about in abundance in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Citizens demanded of district government to order DHA and Metropolitan Corportion(MC) for launching drive against stray dogs which are roaming about in abundance in the city.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, citizens Riaz Khan, Jamil Rizwani, Qaisar Khan, Faheem Somroo, Tariq Malik, Abdul Qadir Shah, M. Ramzan and others said that they stray dogs could be seen in every corner in the city which poses threat to lives.

They complained that they brought the issue in notice of District Health Authority but the officials referred them to Multan Metroploitian Corporation whereas it laid the responsibility of killing dogs on health deptt.

" We are being pushed and pulled between the DHA and MC in this context. No one listens to us, " they regretted.

Stray dogs are letting loose everywhere in the city, but none is paying heed to this serious issue, the citizen said adding the DC Ali Shahzad should take prompt action for launching the drive against the dogs.

When contacted an official of DHA wishing not to be named told APP that actually it is responsiblity of both health department and Municipal Corporation and added that a combined meeting of CEO DHA, Dr Shoaib Gurmani, Corporation chief, Chaudhary Shafiq and DHO (PS), Dr M. Ali Mehdi should be convened by Deputy Commissioner for action plan on killing stray dogs.

The official informed that almost 40 Baildars were working in DHA and about 30 in Metroplotan corporation adding that teams headed by inspector should be constituted which are supposed to visit different areas of the city to kill these dogs.

In rural areas, sanitary inspectors and sanitary patrols stationed at BHUs are responsible for this purpose, the official said and added that a third party verification should be carried out to monitoring the drive against stray dogs.