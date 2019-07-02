Citizens demand early start of Polyclinic expansion plan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Citizens on Tuesday asked the concerned authorities to immediate start construction work on the Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) expansion project to facilitate patients with additional medical services.

According to them, there should be no further hindrance in the extension work as the hospital is catering to the needs of a large number of people and the present building does not have the capacity to fulfill the requirements of all.

They said with the completion of expansion plan, more facilities will be available for patients and the hospital will offer modern healthcare equipment.� Zahid Naeem, a citizen said that the Polyclinic is situated in the center of the city and asked the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for its up-gradation to serve the patients.��� He said due to limited space and lack of facilities, patients had been facing a lot of problems including limited beds, limited emergency staff and other employees of the hospital besides medical equipment.

Another patient, Arsalan Haider said the authorities concerned should avoid further delay in the project as it was the dire need to start work on hospital extension plan keeping in view the patients burden.

He said that the incumbent government should take action against those who were intentionally delaying the hospital extension plan.

He said that extension project will ensure better health facilities at hospital for patients.

When contacted an official from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said that the government was planning vertical and horizontal extension of the FGPC hospital, in a purpose built structure.

He said that the additional 2.54 acres land was allocated from the adjacent Argentina Park in �2015. A PC-�II for extension of FGPC amounting to Rs 47.896 million had already been approved by Department Development Working Party (DDWP).

He said that the Planning Commission had allocated Rs 100 million for extension of FGPC with regard to its construction while Rs 12 million for feasibility study in the last financial year 2017-�18. He however, said that the amount had been surrendered, due to court case.

He said that the case was under trial in Islamabad High Court Islamabad. However, Supreme Court of Pakistan under Suo moto had vacated the stay order by the High Court Islamabad in case of Argentina Park. The work on construction of the hospital will be initiated as and when funds are allocated, he added.

