Citizens demand expansion of Polyclinic hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Citizens on Sunday asked the concerned authorities to start work on expansion of Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital to serve the patients with more services and equipment.

According to them, there was unnecessary delay in extension work as the existing hospital was catering to the needs of a large number of people and the present building did not have the capacity to fulfill the requirements of all.

They said with the completion of expansion plan, more facilities would be available for patients and the hospital would offer modern healthcare.

Aslam Ameen, a patient said Polyclinic was situated in the centre of the city.

He said concerned authorities should take immediate steps for its up-gradation to serve the patients.

He said due to limited space and lack of facilities, patients had been facing a lot of problems including limited beds, limited emergency staff and other employees of the hospital besides medical equipment.

Another patient, Naseer Qureshi said the authorities should avoid further delay in the project as it was the dire need to start work on hospital extension plan keeping in view the patients burden.

He said the incumbent government should take action against those who were intentionally delaying the hospital extension plan, adding the extension project would ensure better health facilities at hospital for patients.

A citizen, Imtiaz Malik said although the matter was in the court but the hospital administration was reluctant to challenge the order due to its lack of interest in the matter.

When contacted, an official from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said there was a plan to construct a five-storey structure with 1,110 beds and all essential specialties and equipment at the Argentina Park.

He, however, said the matter was now in the court and till any further order from the court, the ministry couldn't start work on the project.

He said the Islamabad High Court bench had outlawed the Polyclinic expansion after hearing a pro bono public petition and ruled, the decision to convert the use and purpose of 2.5 acres of the Argentine Park for the extension of the hospital is ultra vires the Ordinance of 1960 (CDA Ordinance), the Act of 1997 and in blatant violation of the fundamental rights of the public guaranteed under the Constitution.

He said the government was working on other options to reduce the huge patient influx in Polyclinic by putting up a hospital in Islamabad's northwest D-12 sector to cater to 6,000 to 10,000 patients daily.

He added that the construction of mother and child hospitals in Bhara Kahu, Rawat and Tarnol and the King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Hospital in Tarlai would also helpful in sharing the patients load on Polyclinic.

