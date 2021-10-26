Citizens demand facilities, restoration of stop for Chiltan Express, Railways Station

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The passengers of Kot Addu railway station has demanded to restore the missing facilities at Kot Addu Railways Station.

They demanded of government and concerned authority to provide the missing facilities and restoration of stop for Chiltan Express at Kot Addu Railway-Station immediately Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Hayat, Tahir Bhutta, Abdul Qayyum and Khawar Malik, the citizens of the areas, while talking to APP stated about the lack of facilities at Kot Addu Railways Station which was causing inconvenience to passengers.

They complained about the missing facilities in the train, including water in washrooms and non-functional air-conditioners in the business class, even the fans were not operatives as well.

The City is major business hub in area.

A large number of commuters used to travel by trains as the city is a major business hut of the area they added.

They also recalled that Federal minister Azam Khan Sawati had promised to restore the stop for Chiltan Express but the promise had no fulfilled as yet.