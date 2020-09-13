Citizens demand for park, playground

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Citizens demanded of district administration to provide park and playground at thickly populated Surij Miani area of the city.

Surij Miani consist of over 25000 population but it lacked recreational facilities, said Qamar Abbas, Rao Imran, Abdul Majeed, Hassan Mukhtar and some other citizens while talking to APP here on Sunday.

They stated that the area was utterly ignored by the authorities concerned .Youngsters had to go to some other areas for playing games. Similarly, citizens have to travel long for morning walk because there was no park. kids could not enjoy outdoor activities . The citizens demanded of Government to pay focus on missing facilities in the area and earmark funds immediately for execution of sports facility and park.