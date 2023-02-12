Citizens demand joint strategy to control street crimes in DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The citizens on Sunday urged to chalk out a joint strategy to launch a massive operation against those involved in street crimes, taking notice of daily snatching incidents being reported in the city.

They said that Police Department should utilize all available resources to control street crimes as the city witnessed a hike in crimes of various nature causing stress and distress in public.

They said that the new Inspector General Police KP should visit D. I. Khan and direct the District Police officials to take stern action against such elements to ensure the protection of the citizens.

Expressing his concern, Muhammad Abdullah, a citizen said, "The lives of our children are no longer safe due to the increasing incidents of street crime. It seems no one is here to protect the citizens." He said that many such incidents were reported from different parts of the city but not a single culprit was arrested, which is a sign of concern for citizens.

Another citizen, Basit Hayat said, "Our city is witnessing a sharp increase in violent street crime incidents of snatching motorbikes, mobile phones, and robbing activities." Unless a collaborative strategy is planned against criminals, there is no way to stop such lawbreakers involved in snatching attempts.

He said that shops are being looted in busy commercial areas of the city, while cash and valuables are being robbed at gunpoint in congested areas of the city. "Citizens particularly shopkeepers are in fear in wake of such a situation." President, Central Traders Union, Sohail Ahmed Azmi termed the recent wave of street crime incidents in D.

I.Khan as very alarming for residents and the business community. He added that in the last few days, many citizens were deprived of their motorcycles in different incidents.

He demanded that street crime should be stopped and asked for making an effective strategy to prevent citizens from criminals in the city. He said that an increase in police deployment in streets and markets and patrolling of police personnel would be helpful in controlling the situation.

As per reports, there were a number of incidents in different parts of the city in recent weeks where armed criminals, mostly on motorbikes, shot and injured people during robberies, mostly when faced resistance.

Similarly, a large number of incidents of snatching phones and cash, theft from homes, shops, and other places and lifting of bikes are not even being reported to the police mainly due to passive response from the concerned quarters.

It is pertinent to mention here that many citizens were deprived of motorcycles, mobile phones, and other valuable items while the alarming trend is the violence exhibited by the robbers in many incidents for offering resistance.

People in the outskirts localities and even in the densely populated areas of the city feel insecure and scared to pass certain highways while carrying valuables.

When contacted, Police department officials said that despite limited resources, the district police were making sincere efforts to control street crimes and ensure the safety of citizens. They said that the protection of citizens and taking action against criminals is the top priority of the police.