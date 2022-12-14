UrduPoint.com

Citizens Demand Railway Authorities To Restore Fareed Express

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Citizens demand Railway authorities to restore Fareed Express

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The citizens demanded Pakistan Railways authorities of resumption of Fareed Expression, the only train which runs between Lahore-Karachi-Lahore via Vehari- Burewala , to facilitate passengers.

The train was suspended after Pakistan Railways (PR) halted its operation owing to rain-induced flood in various parts of the country resulting in submerging of track.

They said that the locals, who wished to travel by it to Lahore or Karachi, have been facing inconvenience for the over two months as it is the only train on this track.

PR has chugged a few trains after the situation improved in flooded areas especially in Sindh, they said and added that the citizens were still waiting for its restoration.

Taking advantage of the situation, transporters have raised the fares which added to woes and worries of the passengers, they deplored.

