Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Citizens demand re-construction of collapsed bridge at canal

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Citizens demanded of early re-construction of collapsed bridge at Ganishwah canal, lying in city area.

According to citizens namely Kher Muhammad, Allah Bukash, Khaleel, Safdar and others, the bridge at Ganishwah canal, near Chungi number 9 collapsed suddenly.

It was lone passage for residents of Mohalla Kotwal, Kalaywala, Panjaywala, Jasuwala, Panjaywala and some others.

The citizens of the areas have to travel long way to reach city. However, the bridge passage was very short city's markets.

City Police Muzaffargarh rushed to the site immediately after collapse of the bridge and started investigation.

