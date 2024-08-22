Citizens demand reduction in motorcycle parking fees

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) People have expressed their anger over recent increase in motorcycle parking fees at the city's Trust Plaza.

They demanded the district administration to take notice of increase in the parking fee and make sure reduction in it.

A citizen, Muhammad Asif, coming from Sillanwali to get repaired his mobile-phone at the Trust Plaza, said parking fee had been raised from Rs 20 to Rs 50, leading to frequent disputes between the public and the parking management. The Plaza is a hub of shopping in Sargodha, drawing people from far and wide.

People have demanded the Sargodha administration to intervene and revert the parking fee to Rs. 20.

When contacted by APP, the parking management said they were following instructions of the Sargodha Development Authority. They also expressed their concerns, citing daily disputes with the public over the increased fees. The management promised they would reduce the parking fee as soon as they receive new directives from the district administration.