Open Menu

Citizens Demand Reduction In Motorcycle Parking Fees

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Citizens demand reduction in motorcycle parking fees

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) People have expressed their anger over recent increase in motorcycle parking fees at the city's Trust Plaza.

They demanded the district administration to take notice of increase in the parking fee and make sure reduction in it.

A citizen, Muhammad Asif, coming from Sillanwali to get repaired his mobile-phone at the Trust Plaza, said parking fee had been raised from Rs 20 to Rs 50, leading to frequent disputes between the public and the parking management. The Plaza is a hub of shopping in Sargodha, drawing people from far and wide.

People have demanded the Sargodha administration to intervene and revert the parking fee to Rs. 20.

When contacted by APP, the parking management said they were following instructions of the Sargodha Development Authority. They also expressed their concerns, citing daily disputes with the public over the increased fees. The management promised they would reduce the parking fee as soon as they receive new directives from the district administration.

Related Topics

Sargodha Sillanwali Hub From

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan