Citizens Demand Reduction In Motorcycle Parking Fees
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) People have expressed their anger over recent increase in motorcycle parking fees at the city's Trust Plaza.
They demanded the district administration to take notice of increase in the parking fee and make sure reduction in it.
A citizen, Muhammad Asif, coming from Sillanwali to get repaired his mobile-phone at the Trust Plaza, said parking fee had been raised from Rs 20 to Rs 50, leading to frequent disputes between the public and the parking management. The Plaza is a hub of shopping in Sargodha, drawing people from far and wide.
People have demanded the Sargodha administration to intervene and revert the parking fee to Rs. 20.
When contacted by APP, the parking management said they were following instructions of the Sargodha Development Authority. They also expressed their concerns, citing daily disputes with the public over the increased fees. The management promised they would reduce the parking fee as soon as they receive new directives from the district administration.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..6 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident7 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab7 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam7 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB7 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority8 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal8 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM8 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister8 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case8 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner8 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui8 hours ago