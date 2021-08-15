UrduPoint.com

Citizens Demand Repairing Of Faulty Traffic Signals, Causing Fatal Accidents

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Motorists and pedestrians of Capital city on Sunday have demanded the authority concerned to repair old and install new traffic signals at various spots which has caused continuous traffic accidents on important busy roads.

Residents of capital informed that many complaints had been lodged with the authorities concerned but issue was still lingering on due to lack of maintenance and repair materials.

Traffic remains choked at various important roads where vehicles honk horns desperately to find the way and attract attention of the warden who seems helpless to regulate the traffic, said a motorist at Aabpara chowk while talking to a private news channel.

Another citizen complained that a number of crossing points in the capital were still without signals.

Citizens further urged the civic authority to take immediate solid steps to avoid traffic jams on city roads.

Several ambulances are also seen stuck in the long traffic queues on roads, said another motorist.

Efforts on managing the traffic in the capital has become problematic as most of the traffic lights were not working properly, said a traffic warden.

A motorist said whenever the traffic volume is increased, they switch off the lights and regulated it manually.

An official of CDA while demanding funds commented that the authority needs funds for the maintenance of traffic signals in the city, adding, there is no fresh survey of out of order traffic signals available so far.

