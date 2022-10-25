UrduPoint.com

Citizens Demand Restoration Of Fareed Express

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Citizens demanded resumption of Fareed Express, the only train which runs between Lahore-Karachi via Vehari, to facilitate them

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Citizens demanded resumption of Fareed Express, the only train which runs between Lahore-Karachi via Vehari, to facilitate them.

The train was suspended after Pakistan Railways (PR) halted its operation owing to rain-induced flood in various parts of the country resulting in submerging of track.

They said that the locals, who wished to travel to Lahore or Karachi, have been facing inconvenience for the last two months as it is the only train on this track.

PR has chugged a few trains after the situation improved in flooded areas especially in Sindh, they said and added that the citizens were still waiting for its restoration.

