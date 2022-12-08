Citizens demand restoration of train at Lahore-Narowal-Sialkot-Rawalpindi section

Citizens and passengers of Sialkot and Narowal sections have demanded the authorities of Pakistan Railways to restore Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot- Rawalpindi train link.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Citizens and passengers of Sialkot and Narowal sections have demanded the authorities of Pakistan Railways to restore Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot- Rawalpindi train link.

The train number 171-Up 172 Down was the only train linking passengers of Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot railway sections with the Federal capital, said Chairman Passengers Association Hafiz Abdul Qayyum while talking to APP on Thursday.

He informed the train was closed and the link was disconnected which caused problems for thousands of citizens of the areas.

He said that lot of goods and luggage was also transported through this train towards various cities at Rawalpindi route. The closure of this single train had also stopped this money generation source for railways, he added.

He demanded the restoration of the train to facilitate the citizens so that they could be connected to the federal capital conveniently.