UrduPoint.com

Citizens Demand Restoration Of Train At Lahore-Narowal-Sialkot-Rawalpindi Section

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Citizens demand restoration of train at Lahore-Narowal-Sialkot-Rawalpindi section

Citizens and passengers of Sialkot and Narowal sections have demanded the authorities of Pakistan Railways to restore Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot- Rawalpindi train link.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Citizens and passengers of Sialkot and Narowal sections have demanded the authorities of Pakistan Railways to restore Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot- Rawalpindi train link.

The train number 171-Up 172 Down was the only train linking passengers of Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot railway sections with the Federal capital, said Chairman Passengers Association Hafiz Abdul Qayyum while talking to APP on Thursday.

He informed the train was closed and the link was disconnected which caused problems for thousands of citizens of the areas.

He said that lot of goods and luggage was also transported through this train towards various cities at Rawalpindi route. The closure of this single train had also stopped this money generation source for railways, he added.

He demanded the restoration of the train to facilitate the citizens so that they could be connected to the federal capital conveniently.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Rawalpindi Sialkot Narowal Money

Recent Stories

Permanent fire brigade to be deployed at Sunday ma ..

Permanent fire brigade to be deployed at Sunday market; DC

2 minutes ago
 US Says Senior Official Spoke at Length With Whela ..

US Says Senior Official Spoke at Length With Whelan, Talked Through Griner's Rel ..

2 minutes ago
 Russians Refused to Free Whelan, US Could Bring Ho ..

Russians Refused to Free Whelan, US Could Bring Home Griner or No One at All - U ..

2 minutes ago
 From Russia With News

From Russia With News

2 minutes ago
 Punjab CM receives Rs2m donation for flood victims ..

Punjab CM receives Rs2m donation for flood victims

15 minutes ago
 Foolproof security being ensured for cricket match ..

Foolproof security being ensured for cricket match: RPO

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.