Citizens demand Sunday shifts at PIMS, Polyclinic OPDs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The citizens of federal capital on Sunday demanded of the authorities concerned to start a full-fledged Sunday shifts at Out Patient Department (OPDs) of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital, keeping in view the patients' burden on working days.

According to them, there is a need to open the OPD department on Sundays as due to heavy load on working days and limited hospital timings, several patients, who come from far-flung areas of the country, faced several problems and couldn't get a chance to get consultation of doctors. They said many of these people faced hardships as despite serious nature of illness, they had to wait for Monday as the OPD at PIMS and FGPC remained closed on Sunday while the emergency department only received serious nature of patients like trauma or accident victims.

"I visited PIMS OPD on Sunday for follow up check up after surgery to consult my doctor but due to closure of OPD, I had to move to emergency but the doctors refused my check up by saying that we provide treatment to only serious patients," Arslan Alam, a patient said. He complained of inadequate staff at the PIMS emergency and OPD and appealed to deploy sufficient medical and paramedical staff for delivery of better services to the patients.

"Unlike medical practices abroad where one doctor examines five to seven patients in a day, at the PIMS each doctor had to examine around 100 patients daily at the OPD," Sajid Hayat, a patient said. He asked the quarters concerned to take notice of absence of senior doctors at the OPD and different wards during duty hours.

Khalid Khan, another citizen said in view of a greater demand for better healthcare and to avoid heavy rush at hospitals and clinics, the hospital administration should immediately start OPDs on Sunday. He said that this step would help locals to get their medical check up on their holidays as mostly people could not visit OPDs due to their office engagements in working days.

When contacted, an official of PIMS hospital said that sufficient staff has been deployed at OPDs while best medical care is being provided to patients.

He said that the hospital administration has taken several steps to ensure provision of medical cover to all incoming patients and added that PIMS emergency services are available round the clock and on Sunday also for citizens.

