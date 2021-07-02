Citizens demands authority concerned to launch anti-mosquito spray drive in capital

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Resident of capital city on Friday have demanded the authority concerned to start anti- mosquito spray in parks and streets for the protection of citizens from diseases, especially dengue fever.

According to citizens complain the number of mosquitoes around the parks, green belts and garbage heaps is increasing in the absence of any systemic effort to eliminate them.

Talking to a private news channel, citizens asked the relevant health and sanitation officials and administrations to ensure availability of the necessary medicines, anti-mosquito spray and equipment for the campaign.

A resident said that every visitor of park was complaining about the excessive mosquito breeding and there is urgent need for Capital development authority to start an extensive anti-mosquito drive.

Another resident said health and CDA department would have to plan an effective strategy on urgent basis to avoid increase number of mosquitoes for citizens' protection from dengue virus.

In order to create awareness among the people of vulnerable areas, the authority concerned should installed banners at different locations and its precautionary measures, said another motorist.

Parents while visiting parks also demanded of the authorities concerned to take precautionary measures, and launch spray campaign to avoid a possible out break of epidemics.

A citizens living in slum area said our localities are already lack sanitation facilities and ponds of filthy water can be seen every, where which have turned into breeding grounds for mosquito, if no anti-mosquito spray is conducted then all the slum areas of city will become easy victim to dengue.

Meanwhile, CDA environment wing official said that they have already planned to conduct spray according to the international standard procedure only in those areas from where the citizens complained was reported.

He said CDA staff would respond immediately to any complain of citizens and would start an awareness drive on dengue, adding, performance of teams would be monitored and strict action would be taken against those showing negligence.