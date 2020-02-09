UrduPoint.com
Citizens Demands Provision Of Clean Drinking Water

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 04:40 PM

Citizens demands provision of clean drinking water

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :People demand provision of clean drinking water complaining that polluted water is supplied in most area of the city.

The areas included Waris Khan, Khoti Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Raja Bazaar, Amar Pura, Satellite Town, Commercial Market, College Road, Arya Mohallah, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Nadeem Colony, Dhoke Elahi Bukush and some other localities are getting polluted water.

A resident of Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Nadeem Malik said, "We have to fetch clean drinking water from far flung areas to meet the daily needs".

A household woman, Nasira Mushtaq from Nadeem Colony expressed her deep concern over lack of clean drinking water supply in their area. She said, "the water supplied here is even not useable for washing purposes".

Another complainant, Naeem Qurashi from Umer road said due to muddy andpolluted water they had to purchase mineral water, which is verycostly and unaffordable.

