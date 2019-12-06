UrduPoint.com
Citizens Deprived Of Cash In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 06th December 2019

Citizens deprived of cash in Sialkot

Two dacoits on Friday deprived two people of cash, cell phones and items in Cantt police station on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Two dacoits on Friday deprived two people of cash, cell phones and items in Cantt police station on Friday.

According to the police, Sanaullah, in an application to the police, said he was on his way with a friend, Farooq, on a motorcycle when the accused intercepted them near Balawala Road and took away two cell phones, Rs 5,000 and other items.

The police have registered a case and started investigations.

