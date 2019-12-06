Citizens deprived of cash in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Two dacoits on Friday deprived two people of cash, cell phones and items in Cantt police station on Friday.

According to the police, Sanaullah, in an application to the police, said he was on his way with a friend, Farooq, on a motorcycle when the accused intercepted them near Balawala Road and took away two cell phones, Rs 5,000 and other items.

The police have registered a case and started investigations.