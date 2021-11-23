Citizens deprived of cash, valuables

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The citizens were deprived of cash and valuables at gun point by armed outlaws in separate incidents reported across the city on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Ahmed khan was returning home from market when three unidentified armed outlaws intercepted him near pul 34. They held him hostage at gun point and snatched cash Rs 325,000. The criminals also injured him for putting resistance and escaped.

In another incident, Naveed was going to Sanawan by car along with his family when two armed motorcyclists snatched cash Rs 95,000 and jewellery from them at gun point.

Armed outlaws entered into the house of Mushtaq Ahmed mout, of Chak 57/14-L. They held the family hostage at gun point and looted cash Rs 200,000, gold ornaments and other valuables from the house and escaped. Another citizen named Bilal jameel was reported to be deprived of cash Rs 18,000 and mobile phone by armed outlaws.

Meanwhile, three unidentified armed outlaws looted cash Rs 30,000 and valuables from the house of Naseer Gujjer resident of Chak 48/12-R.

Separate cases have been registered with the concerned police stations and investigations have been started, A spokesman added.