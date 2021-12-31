UrduPoint.com

Citizens Deprived Of Valuables, Cash During Nine Dacoities In Burewala

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 06:51 PM

Citizens deprived of valuables, cash during nine dacoities in Burewala

Two gangs of dacoits deprived citizens from cash, jewelry and other valuables worth in millions of rupees in Saddar, Fateh shah and model town police limits here on Friday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Two gangs of dacoits deprived citizens from cash, jewelry and other valuables worth in millions of rupees in Saddar, Fateh shah and model town police limits here on Friday.

According to Police sources, two gangs of dacoits looted the citizens on gun point and were succeeded to escape from the sites before police was informed by the citizens on 15.

In a dacoity incident, 6 dacoits entered a house of a citizen named Muhammad fateh in chak No.351 EB and looted three mobiles, jewelry worth Rs 3 millions after making them hostage on gun point.

After the incident, the culprits successfully ran away.

In another dacoity, Ghulam sarwar from chak no.311 EB was deprived of Rs five lac cash on gun point as the same number of dacoits also entered into his house.

While other dacoities occurred in chak no.278 EB, 2988 EB and 367 EB where four citizens were looted by the dacoits and were deprived from millions of rupees.

Police concerned registered the separate cases in all the incidents and started search operation across the city to nab the dacoits.

