Citizens’ Dignity, Foremost Duty Of Police, Says RPO Dera
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 02:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Tuesday said that addressing public complaints promptly and treating citizens with dignity and respect were the foremost responsibilities of the police.
He issued these directions during surprise visits to police facilities in the district, where he also ordered strict security monitoring at city entry and exit points and a strict crackdown on criminal elements.
According to a police spokesman, the RPO inspected the Police Facilitation Centre, Driving License Branch, Rescue-15, and City Police Station.
He interacted with applicants, reviewed services, and directed in-charges to improve facilities for the public.
During his inspection of Rescue-15 and the City Police Station, he examined lock-ups, barracks, and overall infrastructure, besides monitoring surveillance through CCTV cameras. He also assessed security arrangements at checkpoints.
The RPO emphasized the need for intensified vigilance and special checkpoints to curb criminal activities, while ensuring citizens continue to receive services in a respectful and efficient manner.
