UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens Distribute "Niaz", Visit Graveyards On Ashura Day

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 03:00 PM

Citizens distribute

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :The citizens of Hyderabad have distributed "Niaz" among people on Ashura day while thousands of people also visited graveyards to offer Fateha for the departed souls of their loved ones as a religious obligation.

In City, Qasimabad and Latifabad talukas, thousands of sabeels have also been set up by the people to distribute drinking water among mourners as well as people passing by the roads and streets while "Niaz" was also cooked for the people to be distributed among them in memory of great sacrifices of the martyrs of Karballa, Hazrat Imam Hussain R.A and his companions.

On Muharram 9 and 10, people have visited Tando Yousif, Cant and other graveyards of the city, Latifabad and Qasimabad to offer fateha for the departed souls of their loved ones as a religious obligation.

People have also repaired the graves of their loved ones and also laid floral wreaths on their graves.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Water Hyderabad Qasimabad Muharram

Recent Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Estonian President says her country and ..

16 minutes ago

Indian Fascist Regime has Crossed all limits; Gen ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Monday

2 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince receives Japanese Ambassador

2 hours ago

UAE paper hails Dubai Metro on its 10th anniversar ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.