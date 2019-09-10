Citizens Distribute "Niaz", Visit Graveyards On Ashura Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :The citizens of Hyderabad have distributed "Niaz" among people on Ashura day while thousands of people also visited graveyards to offer Fateha for the departed souls of their loved ones as a religious obligation.

In City, Qasimabad and Latifabad talukas, thousands of sabeels have also been set up by the people to distribute drinking water among mourners as well as people passing by the roads and streets while "Niaz" was also cooked for the people to be distributed among them in memory of great sacrifices of the martyrs of Karballa, Hazrat Imam Hussain R.A and his companions.

On Muharram 9 and 10, people have visited Tando Yousif, Cant and other graveyards of the city, Latifabad and Qasimabad to offer fateha for the departed souls of their loved ones as a religious obligation.

People have also repaired the graves of their loved ones and also laid floral wreaths on their graves.