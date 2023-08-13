Citizens excited to celebrate 'Jashan e Azadi tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :As the people were gearing up for 'Jashan-e-e Azadi' to be held tomorrow all across the country on August 14 (Monday) children, youngsters, and even old citizens completed their preparation of celebrating it with full zeal and fervor.

According to a private news channel report, stalls along the roadside had become the main centre of attraction for most of the youngsters' traditional festive events like flag-raising ceremonies and the playing of patriotic songs were the traditional norms.

Badges, caps, balloons, and dresses inscribed with "Jashn-e-Azadi Mubarak" were stacked in large numbers at every market.

People belonging to every walk of life especially youngsters were busy decorating their houses and vehicles with national flags as the nation starts preparations to celebrate independence day.

Stalls of different relevant accessories were surrounded by youngsters who were eagerly waiting for the independence day celebrations.