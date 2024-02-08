Citizens Exercising Right To Cast Vote
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process has started in five districts of Larkana division where citizens from various walks of life are exercising their right to vote.
Polling for the General Election 2024 started in Larkana division at 8 am on Thursday and people started coming with great enthusiasm from the morning to cast their votes.
The voting process will continue in five districts of Larkana division including Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Kundhkot and the polling stations till five o'clock in the evening.
Strict security measures have been taken on this occasion.
A large number of voters, including women and youngsters are standing in queues at various polling stations to cast their votes.
Recent Stories
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Energy price cut, economic stability strong reasons to elect reps, say people of NA-552 minutes ago
-
Polling continues smoothly in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Polling continues in peaceful manner across province: IGP Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Amid tight security, polling continues peacefully in Balochistan12 minutes ago
-
Election Commission instructs officials to permit entry with accreditation card12 minutes ago
-
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election process continues20 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif casts vote22 minutes ago
-
CPO visits polling stations to monitor security22 minutes ago
-
Polling on two women Polling Stations in Tehsil Salarzai Batwar yet to start22 minutes ago
-
Governor cast vote at Irrigation Colony Warsak Road42 minutes ago
-
ECP rolls out red carpet for observers and media at polling stations52 minutes ago
-
Appropriate arrangements made for smooth polling process at Buner52 minutes ago