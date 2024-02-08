Citizens exercising right to cast vote

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process has started in five districts of Larkana division where citizens from various walks of life are exercising their right to vote.

Polling for the General Election 2024 started in Larkana division at 8 am on Thursday and people started coming with great enthusiasm from the morning to cast their votes.

The voting process will continue in five districts of Larkana division including Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Kundhkot and the polling stations till five o'clock in the evening.

Strict security measures have been taken on this occasion.

A large number of voters, including women and youngsters are standing in queues at various polling stations to cast their votes.