Citizens Express Concern On High Prices Of Wheat In Open Market

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Citizens express concern on high prices of wheat in open market

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Citizens expressed concern over the high prices of wheat in the open market and demanded the government take measures to ensure the sale of wheat at recommended prices only.

Convener Civil Society Network Abdur Raud talking to APP stated that the price of old wheat and new wheat was Rs 4800 and 4200/40 kilogramme respectively.

However, the government has announced Rs 3900/40 kg. Similarly, the prices of other crops including maize and mustard were also high. Similarly, some other citizens namely Abdur Rehman, Ayub, Maaz Ismail, Tullaib Tariq also spoke and stated that the government should ensure strict implementation of prices. The artificial price was affecting the poor. They also lamented that the recent hailstorm and rainy spell had damaged nearly 25 per cent of wheat.

