Open Menu

Citizens Express Concern On Record High Prices Of Chicken Meat, Eggs

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Citizens express concern on record high prices of chicken meat, eggs

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Citizens expressed concerns on the exorbitant price of chicken meat and demanded of Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi to take notice of high prices of the protein rich chicken meat.

Citizens namely Sabtain, Tehseen, Muhammad Ali, Akhtar, Shumail and some others talking to APP informed that chicken meat was being sold against Rs 650 to Rs 700/kg which was a record in the country's history. They stated that it had become very difficult to adjust kitchen items amid the recent wave of inflation.

They stated that the labour class was in immense trouble due to the price hike trend. They further added that an egg was available for Rs 50 and the poor could not afford this either. They appealed to the Chief Minister to take urgent steps in this regard.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Poor Price Muhammad Ali Labour

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

59 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

12 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

12 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

12 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

12 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

12 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

13 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

13 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan