Citizens express concern on record high prices of chicken meat, eggs

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Citizens expressed concerns on the exorbitant price of chicken meat and demanded of Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi to take notice of high prices of the protein rich chicken meat.

Citizens namely Sabtain, Tehseen, Muhammad Ali, Akhtar, Shumail and some others talking to APP informed that chicken meat was being sold against Rs 650 to Rs 700/kg which was a record in the country's history. They stated that it had become very difficult to adjust kitchen items amid the recent wave of inflation.

They stated that the labour class was in immense trouble due to the price hike trend. They further added that an egg was available for Rs 50 and the poor could not afford this either. They appealed to the Chief Minister to take urgent steps in this regard.