Citizens express concern on rising prices of vegetables, chicken

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Citizens expressed concern over rising prices of vegetables, fruits and chicken and demanded authorities concerned to take immediate action and provide relief as early as possible.

Citizens namely Arshid, Nasir, Abdus Shakoor, Rajab Ali, Irfan, Fareed and many others talking to APP stated that the government should take notice of artificial inflation.

District administration is not taking prompt action, they stated. It has become very difficult for them to run the kitchen. Chicken meat is being sold at Rs 400 kg which was beyond their economic capacity, they maintained.

However, the poultry shopkeepers remarked that they were unable to provide relief to the masses.

The prices of chicken at poultry farms are very much higher. Apart from this, shopkeepers at Vegetable Market Nazar Hussain, Amjid, Shehbaz and some others stated that authorities concerned should play their role in ensuring smooth supply of commodities in the market. The gap between demand and supply was the main reason behind rising prices of commodities.