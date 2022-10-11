UrduPoint.com

Citizens Express Concern On Rising Prices Of Vegetables, Chicken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Citizens express concern on rising prices of vegetables, chicken

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Citizens expressed concern over rising prices of vegetables, fruits and chicken and demanded authorities concerned to take immediate action and provide relief as early as possible.

Citizens namely Arshid, Nasir, Abdus Shakoor, Rajab Ali, Irfan, Fareed and many others talking to APP stated that the government should take notice of artificial inflation.

District administration is not taking prompt action, they stated. It has become very difficult for them to run the kitchen. Chicken meat is being sold at Rs 400 kg which was beyond their economic capacity, they maintained.

However, the poultry shopkeepers remarked that they were unable to provide relief to the masses.

The prices of chicken at poultry farms are very much higher. Apart from this, shopkeepers at Vegetable Market Nazar Hussain, Amjid, Shehbaz and some others stated that authorities concerned should play their role in ensuring smooth supply of commodities in the market. The gap between demand and supply was the main reason behind rising prices of commodities.

Related Topics

Nasir Market From Government

Recent Stories

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

34 minutes ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.