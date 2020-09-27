UrduPoint.com
Citizens Express Concern On Use Of Waste Water In Vegetable Fields

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

Citizens express concern on use of waste water in vegetable fields

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Citizens expressed concern on abundant use of waste water in vegetables fields, grown adjacent to urban area and it was causing health hazards.

Citizens namely Hamza, Abdul Maalik, Nishat, Aslam Siyal and many others talking to APP stated that Punjab food Authority as well as District administration was continuously ignoring cultivation of vegetables by sewerage water.

The vegetables irrigated by sewerage water could be seen along Fazal Park road, Jahanian road, Railways line, backside of vocational college, and some other areas. They stated that the sewerage water was causing pollution problems also due to its particular smell. They demanded of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi to take notice of the situation and ensure early removal of vegetables grown with waste water.

