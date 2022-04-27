UrduPoint.com

Citizens Express Concern Over Faulty Safe City Cameras

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Citizens express concern over faulty safe city cameras

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Citizens express concern over faulty cameras of "Safe City Project" due to which most of the criminals activities went unsolved.

The local civil society launched "safe city project" with funds of over Rs four million in which cameras were installed at different areas of the city about three years ago in order to control crime. The project was handed over to the police and the department was responsible for maintenance and repairing of these security cameras. However, more than twelve cameras were dysfunctional from the last month and need attention of quarters concerned.

When was police department was contacted, the DSP Burewala Farhat Rasool said that the department has not allocated special funds for repairing of these cameras, however, efforts were being made to collect contribution from local people and organizations for this purpose.

Different local organizations including Civil Society Network, Tehsil Bar Association, PMA, trader associations, political and religious associations expressed concerned on the issues. They said that it was the first project across the project completed by the civil society but it was being wasted due to negligence. They said that most of the criminal activities have been traced through these cameras and added that the people were now feeling insecurity. They demanded of Inspector General of Police Punjab to pay special attention on the issue and get all the faulty cameras repaired at the earliest.

