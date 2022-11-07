UrduPoint.com

Citizens Express Concern Over Shortage Of Medicines In Nishtar Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Citizens expressed concerns over shortage of medicines in Nishtar hospital and demanded the government to focus on availability of medicines.

In different wards including Cancer, Neuro Surgery, Kidney and some others, the patients have to spend thousands of rupees to purchase expensive medicines from the markets. Attendants of different patients, Malik Arif, Tanvir Kalro, Subhan Chaudhary, Saad Qureshi and others stated that the government should ensure availability of medicines. Nishtar hospital is one of the biggest hospitals of the region, wherein thousands of patients used to visit on daily basis and over 1800 patients remained admitted round the clock.

They said that sometimes they had to visit the medicine market for some ordinary medicine. They called for provision of medicines towards all the patients instead of those having some relationships with staff concerned.

When contacted the official sources, the sources stated that they tried their best to manage medicines internally. However, sometimes the patients were recommended to purchase medicines from the market.

